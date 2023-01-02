Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai City FC kicked off the Indian Super League 2022-23 season on a prolific note after remaining unbeaten in their first 11 matches. The Islanders will now aim to extend their winning streak to seven matches as they are all set to face Odisha FC on Monday. The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

After claiming 27 points from 11 matches, Mumbai City FC currently find themselves in the second spot in the Indian Super League standings. Des Buckingham’s men will head into the fixture after securing a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have been winless in their last three matches. Josep Gombau’s men are now placed in the sixth position on the points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on January 2, Monday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlose Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Pedro Martin

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

