Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It has been a miserable campaign for NorthEast United FC so far in this season’s Indian Super League. NorthEast United are yet to clinch a win after playing seven matches in the ninth edition of India’s top-tier league. After conceding the highest number of goals,16, Marco Balbul’s men are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

In their next Indian Super League encounter, NorthEast United will be up against an upbeat Odisha FC side on Friday. The two teams will be in action at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will come into the fixture after defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in their last match. After claiming five wins from seven games, Odisha FC, currently, find themselves at third spot on the points table.

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will take place on December 2, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC begin?

The ISL match between Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match?

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Nandhakumar Sekar

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Pragyan Gogoi, Jon Gaztanaga, Imran Khan, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Parthib Gogoi

