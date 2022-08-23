Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Live streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand cup 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s a doubleheader on Matchday 8 in the Durand Cup 2022. In the first encounter, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will clash at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Meanwhile, the second fixture will pit Bengaluru FC against Indian Air Force at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

The Odisha FC was dominant in their 6-0 drubbing of the NorthEast United FC in their tournament opener. Odisha has a lethal front three of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar, and Pedro Martin. Their Spanish gaffer was spot on with his tactics as they cruised through the fixture gaining a healthy goal difference ratio. They will be eyeing another crucial win to progress further in the Cup.

They will be up against a strong Kerala Blasters. The reserve side of the Blasters was enough to put up an impressive performance against the second-division side Sudeva Delhi. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two juggernauts clash.

Elsewhere, Bengaluru FC got off to an amazing start as they thumped Jamshedpur FC 2-1. India stalwart and skipper Sunil Chhetri was instrumental in the team’s triumph. Bengaluru will face a depleted Air Force side that faced a 1-0 defeat against champions FC Goa. Bengaluru looks stronger on paper and might just edge past Air Force in the awaited encounter.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters; Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force, here is all you need to know:

What date will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters; Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force will take place on Tuesday, August 23.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force will be played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup 2023 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Bengaluru FC and Indian Air Force will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2023 matches?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 match?

The Durand Cup 2023 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted Starting Line-up:

Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte (Gk), Narender Gehlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Zo, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Kerala Blasters: Sachin Suresh (Gk), Muhammed Basith, Tejas Krishna S, Adhil Ashraf, Sherin Salari, Muhammed Azhar, Muhammed Jasim, Vibin Mohanan, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Aimen, Subha Ghosh

Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air Force Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Parag Shrivas, Hira Mondal, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

Indian Air Force: G Singh (Gk), Nitin Raj, Ayush, Ramandeep Singh, S. Somraj, Alan Thapa, C Rabha, Somesh Kothari, Dip Majumdar, Sunil Varghese, Gurjinder Singh

