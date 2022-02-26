OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Odisha FC do not have any chances of making it to the semi-finals and now they will have nothing but pride when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 100 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this match after being unbeaten under head coach Juan Ferrando and if they win this game, they will inch closer to the winner title.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this match placed third in the league standings with 30 points in 16 games and they also have a game in hand.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, come into this match placed seventh in the league table with 22 points in 18 games. They have six wins, four draws, and eight losses.

The match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

OFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 100 between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

OFC vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

OFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Jonathas Jesus

Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Jonathas Jesus

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas Jesus

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

