OFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru FC will look to build on a positive start to its Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign when they lock horns with Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, on Wednesday, November 24. The former champions won 4-2 against NorthEast United FC in their season-opener.

On the other hand, Odisha FC will be playing its first game, under new head coach Kiko Ramirez, aiming to banish memories from the previous season when the outfit finished rock bottom. With a new coach and an entirely new foreign contingent, the Juggernauts will look to turn around their fortunes.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC:

OFC vs BFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match 6 between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC.

OFC vs BFC Live Streaming

The match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

OFC vs BFC Match Details

The match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Javi Hernandez

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu

Defenders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalruatthara, Sahil Panwar, Ajith Kumar

Midfielders: Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Vinit Rai, Javi Hernandez

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC probable XI:

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalruatthara, Sahil Panwar, Gaurav Bora, Javi-Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Cabrera, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Silva-Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

