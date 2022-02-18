OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC: Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Wednesday as both these sides will be aiming to keep their season alive.

Coming into this match, both these sides are placed close in the points table. Odisha FC are positioned seventh with 21 points, while Chennaiyin FC stand eighth with 19 points. Such is the situation that none of these sides can afford a loss as it will potentially end their chances of making it to the playoffs.

As far as the head-to-head encounters between the sides are concerned, Chennaiyin FC have won twice while Odisha FC have won once. Chennaiyin FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

OFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 93 between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC.

OFC vs CFC Streaming

The match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

OFC vs CFC Match Details

The match between Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC will be played on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Wednesday. The game will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST.

OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Vice-Captain: Jonathas

Goalkeeper: Arshdeep Singh

Defenders: Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic

Midfielders: Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Jonathas

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyan FC probable XI:

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil (C), Hendry Antonay; Isaac, Paul; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Nandhakumar; Jonathas

Chennaiyan FC - Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Syndey Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis

