OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and FC Goa: Matchday eight of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 edition will see Odisha FC (OFC) square off against FC Goa (FCG) at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Friday, December 24. Despite having a strong start to the season, the Odisha outfit have dropped to seventh place after losing two of their last five matches. A win here should allow them to push their form to stay in top contention of the series.

Hosts Goa have managed to climb up from the bottom of the table and are slowly finding a stable footing as they are unbeaten in their last three matches.

The OFC vs FCG game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

OFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 40 between Odisha FC vs FC Goa.

OFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The match between Odisha FC and FC Goa is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

OFC vs FCG Match Details

The match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be played on Friday, December 24, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aridai Cabrera

Vice-Captain: Alberto Noguera

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Sertion Fernandes, Victor Mongil,

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Javi Hernandez, Isaac Vanmalsawma

Strikers: Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas, Airam Cabrera

Odisha FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Henry Antonay, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai (C), Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jonathas, Aridai Cabrera

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia (C), Saviour Gama, Devendra Murgaonkar, Airam Cabrera

