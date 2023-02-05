OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction: Odisha FC vs FC Goa Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's ISL 2022-23 OFC vs FCG Match, February 6, 7:30 pm IST

After recording just one victory in their last eight matches, Odisha FC will aim to get back on the winning track when they will be back in action on Monday. In their next Indian Super League fixture, Odisha FC will be up against a buoyant FC Goa side. The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa is slated to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. A victory against FC Goa, will bolster Odisha FC’s chances to qualify for the Indian Super League playoffs. Josep Gombau’s men are now placed in sixth position with 23 points to their name.

Odisha FC will come into the game after playing out a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

FC Goa, on the other hand, recorded two wins in their last two matches. After bagging 26 points from 16 matches, FC Goa now occupy the fifth spot on the points table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa, here is everything you need to know:

OFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match.

OFC vs FCG Live Streaming

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

OFC vs FCG Match Details

The OFC vs FCGC Indian Super League match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday, February 6, at 7:30 pm IST.

OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Edu Bedia

Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Suggested Playing XI for OFC vs FCG Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Osama Malik, Narender Gahlot, Anwar Ali, Sanson Pereira

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Saul Crespo

Strikers: Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

Odisha FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Devendra Murgaonkar

