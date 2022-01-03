OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC: After facing their fair share of setbacks in the recent set of matches, Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will look to regain form when they clash in the 48th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Monday, January 3.

The Kalinga Warriors had a nightmare in their last game against Hyderabad FC as they lost by 1-6, whereas the Islanders put up a fine show against NorthEast United FC to settle for a riveting 3-3 draw. Odisha stands seventh in the table with 10 points to their name. On the other hand, Mumbai had a tremendous start to lead the standings with 16 points. Both sides are well rested and will hope the New Year will usher some much-needed spark into their performances when they meet tonight the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The OFC vs MCFC game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

OFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 48 between Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC.

OFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

OFC vs MCFC Match Details

The match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on Monday, January 3, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Jonathas de Jesus

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Lalruatthara, Mandar Rao Desai, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Issac Vanmalsawma, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Cassio Gabriel

Strikers: Bipin Singh, Jonathas de Jesus, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Rodas Ramirez, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Issac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Jonathas de Jesus, Aridai Cabrera

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh

