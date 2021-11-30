OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal: In the 13th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Odisha FC will cross swords with SC East Bengal on Tuesday, November 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa. The Kalinga Warriors will head into this contest on the back of an empathetic 3-1 win over former champions Bengaluru FC and will look to emulate the same result against the Red and Gold Brigade.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, will head into this game on the back of a humiliating 0-3 loss at the hands of their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Prior to their Saturday’s hammering, SCEB were held for a 1-1 stalemate by Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur FC.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal; here is all you need to know:

OFC vs SCEB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.

OFC vs SCEB Live Streaming

The ISL match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

OFC vs SCEB Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will be played on Tuesday, November 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa. The OFC vs SCEB game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Javi Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Franjo Prce

OFC vs SCEB suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Lalruatthara, Franjo Prce, Hector Rodas

Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Mohammed Rafique, Amir Dervisevic,

Strikers: Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar, Antonio Perosevic

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting XI: Kamaljit Singh; Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara; Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting XI: Suvam Sen; Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela; Joyner Lourenco, L Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Antonio Perosevic, Mohammed Rafique

