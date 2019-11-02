Official Emblem Unveiled For FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020

The official emblem for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was unveiled at a star-studded launch event at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on Saturday.

The design combines exciting and colourful elements from both the natural world and Indian culture. The bright blue waves of the base reach up along the form of the trophy toward the paisley flourish crowning the design. The droplet frames a ball made from a marigold flower, a celebratory symbol of growth and development befitting a youth competition.

The color and style of the marigold are drawn from Bandhani textiles, an Indian tie-dye technique dating back thousands of years. The stem of the marigold is accented with vibrant symbols of unity and celebration derived from traditional Warli paintings, but in the bright hues found in Bandhani patterns.

Together, the components are filled with the tournament's youthful energy and emphasise the potential for the upcoming event.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will take place from 2 November until 21 November.

