Official Inspection Successfully Completed in Kolkata by FIFA and LOC for U-17 Women's World Cup

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata has successfully been completed an official inspection by the FIFA and LOC delegation.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 27, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
Official Inspection Successfully Completed in Kolkata by FIFA and LOC for U-17 Women's World Cup
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium inspected for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (Photo Credit: FIFA)

A FIFA and LOC delegation successfully completed their official inspection at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) in Kolkata for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

"We had a successful inspection of the VYBK Stadium, Kolkata where we reviewed the plans. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup so the core infrastructure is in place," a statement from Local Organising Committee FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup read.

"It is great to see that the legacy from 2017 - the infrastructure is in a good shape, and that the same operational plan is being used. But with new technology and new innovation in sport, it is also important to keep improving. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible facilities and environment for FIFAU17WWC India 2020," the statement added.

The FIFA and LOC delegation will also cary out an inspection in Guwahati on Thursday, 28th November 2019. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will be held between 2nd and 21st November.

