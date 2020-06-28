Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Full of Praise for Odion Ighalo after Manchester United Beat Norwich City in FA Cup

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Odion Ighalo saying the Nigerian striker has become a key figure in his side.

Ighalo scored in United's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Norwich City on Saturday and also played a part in the build-up to Harry Maguire's winner in extra time after both teams were locked at 1-1.

It was Ighalo's fifth goal in four starts for the side - with the 31-year-old netting a brace to help defeat Derby County 3-0 in the fifth-round in March.

"Very important, that was important for me, we worked hard to do it, and Odion knows how much we value him in and around the dressing room," Solskjaer told reporters at his post-match press conference as quoted by Manchester United's official website, when asked about getting the centre-forward's loan move extended.

"He's a goalscorer, a poacher, he's strong and we can play the ball into him. He showed for the second and Paul (Pogba) found him."

"He's got one eye on the ball," Solskjaer continued. "Probably one eye is on the keeper coming to smash him and the defender coming to smash him, so well done."