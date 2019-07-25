Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Hoping for the Best' After Eric Bailly is Stretchered Off

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that the injury to Eric Bailly is not serious after the defender was stretchered off in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Updated:July 25, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Hoping for the Best' After Eric Bailly is Stretchered Off
Eric Bailly appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Shanghai: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left "hoping for the best" after defender Eric Bailly was stretchered off in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ivorian appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai and a concerned Solskjaer said the player had hurt his knee.

Solskjaer, who has been linked with a move for Leicester City central defender Harry Maguire even before losing Bailly, said: "It's never nice when you get an injury.

"It's not worth it when you lose one. He's done his knee but we are not sure how bad it is.

"We need to get back to Manchester and do the scan.

"Let's hope for the best."

Bailly, who had only come on as a substitute for Chris Smalling at half time, was replaced in the 56th minute.

It took the gloss off a satisfactory evening for United, who have now won all four pre-season friendlies.

Teenager Angel Gomes squeezed in the winner 10 minutes from time in what was an occasionally bad-tempered friendly against their Premier League top-four rivals.

French striker Anthony Martial put United ahead in the first half, before Spurs substitute Lucas Moura replied with a scrappy effort in the second.

After wholesale changes from both sides -- Solskjaer swapped out all 11 starters at the break -- Spurs had looked the more dangerous, before the 18-year-old Londoner Gomes struck.

The Norwegian Solskjaer, under pressure to prove that he is the man to take United back into the Champions League, named a strong side that included wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba and new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Counterpart Mauricio Pochettino fielded a more experimental team, but started the England international duo of Dele Alli and Harry Kane, along with new man Tanguy Ndombele.

United nearly took the lead on just four minutes when Martial fired across stand-in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but his powerful effort struck the post.

Despite the fierce humidity there was an edge to the International Champions Cup game not always present in pre-season friendlies.

Attacking midfielder Alli, perhaps frustrated after missing a golden chance, was booked on 12 minutes after a second late challenge in front of a full house. He was booed off when subbed on an hour.

Martial, whose United career has threatened to peter out at times, made no mistake on 21 minutes when he rifled the ball under Gazzaniga from close range.

United were incensed when Moussa Sissoko left the sprightly winger James in a heap by the corner flag, suspecting a stamp by the Spurs midfielder.

Tottenham captain Kane angrily waded in and there was a scuffle, with Gazzaniga leaving his goal to join in and several United players also involved.

Andreas Pereira, a combative midfield presence for United, was next to be booked after he cut down Kane. Young Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga was yellow-carded too.

United face Norwegian side Kristiansund in their next friendly, on Wednesday, while Spurs play Real Madrid.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram