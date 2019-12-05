Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho Sing Scott McTominay's Praises as Manchester United Beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1
Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho, were full of praise for mid-fielder Scott McTominay.
Manchester United's Scott McTominay against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Scott McTominay has become virtually "undroppable" after the midfielder produced another dominant display in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
McTominay returned from more than three weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury to patrol the midfield area alongside Fred as United, who drew their last two Premier League games, claimed all three points at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford scored twice for the home side but it was McTominay who stole the show.
"You can almost say he is undroppable at the moment," Solskjaer told reporters.
"The physical presence he gives us, the leadership he gives us in midfield, he also releases Fred."
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who gave McTominay his breakthrough at United, said the Scottish midfielder was the difference between the two sides.
"They had more emotion than us," the Portuguese coach said. "You see for example, McTominay's performance ... he was dominant. He was dominant."
