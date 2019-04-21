Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Everyone Has to Take Ownership: Solskjaer Looking to Build Strong Culture at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said all players have to “show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team.”

Reuters

Updated:April 21, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Everyone Has to Take Ownership: Solskjaer Looking to Build Strong Culture at Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United players have to show character on the pitch. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Alexis Sanchez and his team mates that the club will not carry players as he looks to rebuild the squad in the close-season transfer window.

United were outplayed in a 4-0 aggregate defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, while they are well off the pace in the Premier League, with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in a two-way battle for the title.

Chilean forward Sanchez has been hampered by injury problems since joining United in early 2018, and has only managed five starts in all competitions since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford last December.

“Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team,” Solskjaer told the Telegraph.

“I’m not just talking about Alexis. Everyone is under the same demands. But if we are talking about Alexis, he hasn’t been lucky with injuries.

“Since I came in, he’s had two long-term injuries and that hasn’t been beneficial to him. Some other players have had injuries as well. But I see the characters we have. I am looking at who we should keep, who we should move on.”

United have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions and face an uphill battle to secure a Premier League top-four finish.

Solskjaer admitted the overhaul at United will take time but said he only intends to bring in players with the right desire and hunger.

“We know it’s going to take a few windows - and we’re not going to get six or seven players in,” the Norwegian coach added.

“It’s about culture as well... Are they fit enough? Are they hungry enough? Do they want this enough? Do they want to give everything to the team? Or do they think only about themselves?”

United visit Everton in the league later on Sunday before hosting local rivals Manchester City on Wednesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram