Olympiakos Sign Spanish Defender Gonzalo Avila From Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town’s Spanish defender Gonzalo Avila, also known as Pipa, has signed a three-year contract with Greek champions Olympiakos, the Piraeus side announced.

No financial details of the deal were revealed in a statement released by Olympiakos late Thursday.

“I know that Olympiakos has 47 championships, that supporters create a great atmosphere here, an atmosphere that I can’t wait to feel and live,” the 24-year-old former Espanyol player said.

“My personal goal is to develop as a footballer, to gain experience, to help the team as much as I can. That’s why I have come and my goals will be those that the club has set and wants to conquer.”

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis also owns Nottingham Forest, which beat Avila’s Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship game last month.

Avila played in 54 matches over two seasons for Huddersfield, scoring two goals.

He was also a member of the Spanish national team’s under 19, 20 and 21 squads.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.