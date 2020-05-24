FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Olympique Lyonnais Boss Calls French League's Halt to Ligue 1 'Stupid'

Lyon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lyon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Olympique Lyonnais has been critical of Ligue 1 being called off prematurely as they were denied European spots.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Share this:

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas again lashed out at the French League for ending the Ligue 1 football season early amid the COVID-19, calling the decision "stupid".

Aulas spoke after La Liga on Saturday got the Spanish government's green light to resume play. Matches will likely begin on June 12, according to League president Javier Tebas.

"In the past two months, the Spanish officials have been observing and working with UEFA," Aulas told L'Equipe on Sunday, referring to European soccer's governing body.

"What is paradoxical is that Javier Tebas, in particular, attended the same meetings than (French League director-general) Didier Quillot, notably that of April 23."

"In fact, what was said at that meeting with UEFA is 'patience'. When we see that our officials attended this meeting and drew different conclusions, one can feel that we are really too stupid."

The French League ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons last month with 10 games remaining, meaning that seventh-placed Lyon were denied a European spot through the league standings.

Lyon's appeal before an administrative tribunal was rejected on Friday, but they are now expected to lodge another appeal before the State Council, France's highest court, alongside relegated Amiens and Toulouse.

Asked if he would have had the same reaction had Lyon been in a position to qualify for the Champions League when Ligue 1 was suspended in March, Aulas said, "I swear I would have, I swear on my children's lives."


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading