Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Cypriot football club Omonia Nicosia will be aiming for their first win in the Europa League this season when they go up against Manchester United. The Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United will be played at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro on Thursday.

Omonia Nicosia come into the fixture after enduring a 2-1 defeat against Spanish side Real Sociedad in their last Europa League encounter. Neil Lennon’s men are currently languishing at the bottom of their group.

Manchester United, on the other hand, secured a comfortable 0-2 win against FC Sheriff in their last Europa League match. Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo had found the back of the net in that contest to register his first goal of the season.

The Red Devils currently occupy the second spot in the Europa League points table.

Ahead of the Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia (ON) and Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) be played?

The Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia (ON) and Manchester United (MUN) will be played at Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro.

What time will the Europa League match Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) begin?

The Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia (ON) and Manchester United (MUN) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match?

Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match?

Omonia Nicosia (ON) vs Manchester United (MUN) Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Omonia Nicosia Predicted Starting Line-up: Fabiano, Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Matthews, Bruno Felipe, Charalambos Charalambous, Mix Diskerud, Fotis Papoulis, Karim Ansarifard, Loizos Loizou

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo

