On Cristiano Ronaldo's New Hairstyle, Twitter Sees a Gareth Bale Connection

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has started sporting a new hairstyle, which has quickly become the talk of the town.

The Juventus star, who recently returned from a Christmas break, flaunted his new top-knot haircut during a training session.

Ronaldo's hairstyle was first spotted in Dubai when he won the Globe Soccer Awards for the fourth consecutive term.

His new hairstyle was targeted by some social media who claimed that Ronaldo has imitated former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale's hairdo.

One user said, "You can take Ronaldo out of Madrid but u can't take Bale out of him"

You can take Ronaldo out of Madrid but u can't take Bale out of him pic.twitter.com/9OYHSlbBEN — A B K (@Abk_DPlayMaker) December 30, 2019

Another tweeted: "Trying to stay in the news with miscellaneous nonsense since his game is virtually nonexistent. Good job on making it happen."

There was a user who said thanks to the new hairstyle "Ronaldo looks like Bale now."

Ronaldo looks like Bale now. Smh ???? pic.twitter.com/bHo4nPAc6C — ?????????? (@KylixnEsque) December 30, 2019

The Portugal footballer has a huge fan following. Recently, he was captured playing with his differently-abled fan. His heartwarming gesture won him plaudits.

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for five times. This year the Ballon d'Or was won by Ronaldo's great adversary Lionel Messi. Both Messi and Ronaldo are considered to be the greatest footballers of their generation and among the best of all-time.

