FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

On Mohun Bagan Day 2020, NASDAQ Displays Club Colours in New York's Times Square

(Image: Mohun Bagan Twitter)

(Image: Mohun Bagan Twitter)

American stock exchange NASDAQ paid tribute to Mohun Bagan on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020.

Share this:

American stock exchange NASDAQ paid tribute to Mohun Bagan on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020.

The NASDAQ Billboard in Times Square, New York City will be displaying the logo and colours of Mohun Bagan throughout the day.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners," the club's official account posted on Twitter.

Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated on July 29 every year since 2001 as a way of commemorating the club's historic victory over the East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield Final on this day in 1911.

The club also awards the Mohun Bagan Ratna to former players who made significant contributions to the team as well as renowned sporting personalities from other fields.

This year, the Mohun Bagan Ratna will be awarded to hockey great Gurbux Singh and former Bengal cricketer Palash Nandy.

Mohun Bagan had earlier this year announced a merger with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK. The newly-formed club will be known as ATK-Mohun

Loading