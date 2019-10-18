'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football

Lionel Messi was recently presented with the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time. Messi was the recipient of the award since he scored the most league goals across Europe's top division, by scoring 36 goals in 34 league appearances between 2018 and 2019. The football superstar was presented with the Golden Shoe at a ceremony in Barcelona, where his sons Thiago and Mateo, handed him the latest trophy in his illustrious career.

Not only that, Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time last month as well. The Argentine player had last won the award in 2015.

The Argentine superstar is regarded by many as the finest of footballers in history alongside his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, a Barcelona fan has created a Twitter thread to highlight some of the impressive feats achieved by Messi across his illustrious career.

In fact, the Twitter user has highlighted a compelling argument for Messi being the GOAT of football with the 'Only Lionel Messi has more' thread.

The data highlighted by the Twitter user shows a wide range of sources to put a spotlight on the achievements of Lionel Messi. Statistics highlighted by Ryan include facts like Messi being the only player since 2013 to have scored more goals from outside the box in the Top 5 European leagues to Messi having a better shot conversion rate than Gonzalo Higuain.

Here is the thread:

Only Lionel Messi has more. THREAD: pic.twitter.com/YurfDFvThq — Ryan (@LioneI10i_) October 5, 2019

