OSA vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid - Playing XI, Football

Atletico Madrid will travel to Osasuna for their upcoming La Liga 2019-20 game on Thursday, June 18. The La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid will be hosted at the Estadio El Sada. In their first post-lockdown meet, Osasuna held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw, whereas Atletico Madrid drew with Athletic Club. The final score was 1-1. Both sides will be eyeing to earn three points in the upcoming fixture. As per points table tally, Atletico Madrid are sitting in the 6th slot with 46 points. A win in today’s game will see them climb to the fourth position, currently held by Sociedad with 47 points. Whereas, Osasuna are 11th with 35 points from 28 games.

The Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 is scheduled for 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid: OSA vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Ruben Garcia will be featuring alongside Adrian Lopez as the front two. Osasuna will be without the services of Chimy Avila.

For Atletico, Joao Felix is back after the one-match ban. Defender Felipe has been ruled out due to thigh problems.

La Liga 2019-20 OSA vs ATL, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 captain: Joao Felix

La Liga 2019-20 OSA vs ATL, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 vice-captain: Diego Costa

La Liga 2019-20 OSA vs ATL, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 goalkeeper: Ruben Martinez

La Liga 2019-20 OSA vs ATL, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 defender: Saul Niguez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia

La Liga 2019-20 OSA vs ATL, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 midfielder: Roberto Torres, Koke, Darko Brasanac, Thomas Lemar

La Liga 2019-20 OSA vs ATL, Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 striker: Joao Felix, Diego Costa, Ruben Garcia

La Liga 2019-20 Osasuna possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Ruben Martinez, Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Pervis Estupinan, Roberto Torres, Oier, Darko Brasanac, Inigo Perez, Adrian Lopez, Ruben Garcia

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup vs Osasuna: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Koke, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa, Joao Felix