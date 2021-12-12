OSN vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga 2021-22 between Osasuna vs Barcelona: Barcelona will be bidding to return to winning ways in La Liga 2021-22 season, when they travel to El Sadar Stadium to take on Osasuna on Sunday. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8:45 pm IST.

Barca are currently down in seventh position in Spain’s top flight as they have picked up just four wins from their 11 games. Newly promoted Osasuna are 10th in the La Liga standings, collecting 21 points from their first 16 games. Although they booked a spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey earlier this month, by recording a 4-0 victory over San Agustin. Osasuna had to settle for a 0-0 stalemate with Levante in a La Liga fixture last weekend.

Xavi Hernandez ‘s Barcelona are 16 points behind the leaders Real Madrid, but with a game in hand. The Catalan giants also lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis in the league last weekend before getting eliminated 0-3 in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

La Liga 2021-22, OSN vs BAR Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on MTV while live streaming will be available on Voot app and Jio TV.

OSN vs BAR La Liga 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, December 12 at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain. The game will kick-off at 8:45 pm IST.

OSN vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Demir

Vice-Captain: F de Jong

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Dest, U Garcia, Pique

Midfielders: Busquets, Brasanac, F de Jong, R Garcia

Strikers: Budimir, Dembele, Demir

OSN vs BAR Probable XIs

Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal, U Garcia, D Garcia, Sanchez; Barja, Torro, Brasanac, R Garcia; Avila, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Mingueza; F de Jong, Busquets, Nico; Gavi, Demir, Dembele

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.