Our Performance Speaks for Itself, Indian women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

Mumbai: Indian women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan Friday said it was great that people have realised the potential of women's football in the country and her team's performance spoke for itself.

Earlier in March, India continued its dominance at the SAFF Women's Championship by lifting its fifth straight title with a 3-1 victory over hosts Nepal in the final.

"It (the scenario) is changing. Since December, we have played 20 international matches, which is the best till now in my 10-11 year career in the national team. That is the most we have played in such a short duration," Chauhan told reporters here.

Chauhan and India's fastest woman Dutee Chand were present for the launch of 'Skechers GoRun 7'.

"There is lot of effort being put in by the AIFF and the government to bring us to a level and for the world to notice.

"Because of that experience and match practice, we got a good result in SAFF championship, beating Nepal in the final and then qualifying for second round of the Olympic qualifiers.

Our performance speaks for itself and it is great that people have finally realised potential of women's football in India and putting in effort to get the best out of it," added Chauhan.

Meanwhile, she expressed the need to telecast women's games to a wider audience give a boost to the sport.

"First it is important that the national team games are being telecast so that the efforts we are putting off the field is also showed on television and more people can actually see the standard of football and see how we perform.

"If the national team games are telecast to a wider audience, that would be a big boost in spreading awareness about the sport," she signed off.