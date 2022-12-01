'Our Tigers at FIFA World Cup:' Pakistan Football Federation's Hilarious Tweet Goes Viral

Pakistan Football Federation made it to headlines once again but this time, for all the wrong reasons. A tweet shared by the Pakistan Football Federation claimed that the national team will take part in the FIFA World Cup soon and they will leave no stone unturned to fulfil this dream.

“Our tigers representing us at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Not long before our national team qualifies as well. We will make sure this dream turns into reality!,” Pakistan Football Federation wrote in the caption while sharing a photo of footballer Abdullah Shah.

Our representing us at the #fifaworldcup2022 ⚽️Not long before our National Team qualifies as well. We will make sure this dream turns into reality! #PakistanFootball #DilSayFootball pic.twitter.com/VwZodfMnwS — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 1, 2022

The tweet triggered a buzz and unsurprisingly the Pakistan Football Federation became a laughing stock on social media. A Twitter profile quote-tweeted the post and hilariously pointed out that the Pakistan football team have not yet been able to win a qualifier in the history of the World Cup. The text attached to the quote-tweeted post read, “Not long before our national team qualifies as well,’ bit mad coming from a federation that has never won a single world cup qualifier in its history.”

“Not long before our National Team qualifies as well" bit mad coming from a federation that has never won a single world cup qualifier in its history. https://t.co/Sy9vhhNghC— FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) December 1, 2022

Here are some reactions to the post.

One social media user expressed his optimism and commented, “Records are meant to be broken. 2023 October we’ll see.”

Records are meant to be broken. 2023 October we’ll see.— (@datguyumar) December 1, 2022

Another Twitter user jokingly wrote, “I mean, not long means as long as the world yet to reach doomsday.”

I mean, not long means as long as the world yet to reach doomsday.— Bear (road to #AsianCup2023 (now 2024)) (@abearfromSEA) December 1, 2022

A user took a sly dig at the Pakistan Football Federation and commented, “We have got dreamers and then we have got the Pakistan Football Federation.”

We’ve got dreamers then we’ve got PFF— Karishma Ali (@karishmaAli22) December 1, 2022

However, Pakistan Football Federation is not the only entity which believes that the national team can qualify for the FIFA World Cup in future. Former Pakistan football team skipper Essa Khan recently opined that the national team can certainly take part in the showpiece event in 2030.

“The World Cup will be increased to 48 teams from 2026 which gives Pakistan a good opportunity to qualify for the event. Even if Pakistan can’t qualify for 2026 World Cup, I’m hopeful that they can make it in 2030 if merit is promoted and all the stakeholders are on the same page,” said the 38-year-old,” Khan told Geo Super during an interview.

Pakistan football team, with 866.81 points under their belt, currently occupy the 194th spot in FIFA Men’s Ranking.

