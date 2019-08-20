Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ousmane Dembele Adds to Barcelona's Injury Woes With Hamstring Trouble

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele suffered a hamstring injury, which will keep him out for five weeks.

AFP

Updated:August 20, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Ousmane Dembele Adds to Barcelona's Injury Woes With Hamstring Trouble
Ousmane Dembele suffered a similar problem in May at the end of an injury-ravaged first season in Barcelona. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's French international striker, will miss five weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the club said on Monday.

The club said in a statement that tests showed a "fibrillary lesion in the left thigh femoral biceps."

If Dembele is out for that long, he could miss five matches in La Liga as well as France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania on September 7 and Andorra on September 20. He suffered a similar problem in May at the end of an injury-ravaged first season in Barcelona.

He is the latest casualty in a depleted Barcelona strike force. Lionel Messi missed the Liga opener in Bilbao on Friday, which Barcelona lost 1-0, with a calf problem.

Uruguayan star Luis Suarez limped off after 37 minutes in Bilbao, also with a calf problem, and is expected to be absent for a month.

Barcelona have loaned attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Bayern Munich but are reportedly in negotiations to buy Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain.

