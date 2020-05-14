FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ousmane Dembele Returns to Barcelona Training Ground to Continue Recovery from Hamstring Injury

Ousmane Dembele (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ousmane Dembele (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ousmane Dembele had undergone a surgery on his right hamstring in February and will now be continue his recovery after passing the coronavirus test.

  • AFP Madrid
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Share this:

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be able to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury at the club's training ground after passing a test for coronavirus, the Spanish champions announced.

Dembele underwent surgery on his troublesome right hamstring in February, when Barca said the Frenchman would be out for around six months.

He had initially sustained the tear in November but suffered a relapse on February 3 after returning to training.

"Ousmane Dembele returned to the Ciutat Esportiva this Wednesday after passing the mandatory test to continue with his recovery from the rupture suffered in his right hamstring," a club statement read.

The statement was accompanied by a picture of the 23-year-old wearing a protective mask and gloves, while giving a thumbs up as he arrived.

Dembele joined Barcelona in a deal worth up to 147 million euros ($160.5 million) from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but his time in Spain has been ravaged by injury.

He has managed only 35 La Liga starts for Barca in his three seasons at the club. Barcelona returned to training last Friday. Players are carrying out work individually ahead of La Liga's potential return on June 12.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading