Outrage as Fan Shines Laser on Denmark Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's Face Before Harry Kane Penalty

England’s 2-1 win over Denmark in their Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash at Wembley on Wednesday was an eventful event. The referee awarding a penalty to England in extra time that resulted in their second goal was the only controversy of the hard-fought contest.

As Kane was gearing up for the spot-kick, someone from the crowd began shining a laser on Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face, a shameful act that has resulted in outrage from fans with several demanding the guilty person to be identified and banned from attending live football matches for life.

Despite the incident, remarkably, Kasper saved the penalty but Kane managed to put the ball inside the net on the rebound sending England to their first ever major international final in 55 years.

However, the foul on Raheem Sterling that resulted in the penalty, has evoked sharp reactions from former players. “It’s a blatant dive,” said former German international Didi Hamann. “I think it’s a disgraceful decision.”

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Kasper’s father, termed the awarding of penalty as big mistake “Made a really big mistake on the penalty,” he said on BeIN Sports. “This will be debated for a long, long time. In a way, it’s a hard one to take because it’s not a penalty.”

However, Sterling has defended the decision. “I went into the box, he stuck his right leg out, and he touched my leg so it was a penalty,” Sterling said.

England, who have never won Euro, will now face Italy in the final on Sunday.

Kane admits the summit clash isn’t going to be easy.

“Unbelievable – what a game though, credit to Denmark,” Kane said. “We dug deep and we got there when it mattered. We reacted really well – we’re in a final at home, what a feeling. We know it’s going to be a very tough game against Italy we’ve had a great tournament so far. One more game to go at home and we can’t wait.”

