FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Over 50,000 Kids in Chennayin FC's Grassroots Programme: Co-owner Vita Dani

Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC's co-owner Vita Dani said most of the 50,000 kids who will take in the grassroots programme, will be girls.

Share this:

Over 50,000 children, a majority of them girls, will be part of Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC's ambitious grassroots programme, co-owner Vita Dani said.

"We like to bet on young talent and will be more than happy to absorb any talented little girl into our ecosystem," Dani said at a webinar for women titled 'She Is Gold' organised by Sports For All (SFA).

"In fact, Indian women are leading the country's charge in the world of sport simply because today's girls want to excel at anything and everything that they do," she added.

SFA founder Rishikesh Joshi, who moderated the show, pointed out that it had taken a long time for an Indian woman to win the first Olympic medal.

"But since Karnam Malleswari achieved that breakthrough with a bronze at the Sydney Games, three other women have won medals at the Olympics," he said.

Share this: