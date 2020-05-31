Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, PDB vs DOR Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Sunday’s fixture in the Bundesliga League 2019-20 will see Paderborn, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, challenge the second-highest scorers Borussia Dortmund. The match will take place at the Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany. The 2019-20 season of the German league came back a while ago after sports events were halted midway owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at 9.30 pm IST on May 31. Paderborn sit at the last (18th) spot with only 19 points in their accounts from 28 matches.

On the other hand, the visitors are lagging behind the table leaders Bayern Munich by a 7-point difference.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

While PDB have lost all hope in the league, they will try to score as much as possible at this stage. Dortmund with 57 points off 28 games will strive hard to dethrone Bayern.

In their last game, Paderborn had scored a goalless draw against Augsburg. Dortmund faced defeat by 0-1 in the German Classico in their last fixture on Tuesday.

PDB vs DOR Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Goalkeeper: Leopold Zinger

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Lukas Piszczek, Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard, Raphael Guerrerio, Dahoud and Sebastian

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Dennis Srbeny

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Paderborn probable line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Zingerle, Jans, Hunemeier, Schonlau, Collins, Antwi-Adjei, Gjasula, Vasiliadis, Holtmann, Mamba, Srbeny.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund probable line-up vs Paderborn: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Hazard, Haaland, Brandt