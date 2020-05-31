FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, PDB vs DOR Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bundesliga: Paderborn face Borussia Dortmund at the Benteler Arena.

Share this:

The Sunday’s fixture in the Bundesliga League 2019-20 will see Paderborn, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, challenge the second-highest scorers Borussia Dortmund. The match will take place at the Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany. The 2019-20 season of the German league came back a while ago after sports events were halted midway owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at 9.30 pm IST on May 31. Paderborn sit at the last (18th) spot with only 19 points in their accounts from 28 matches.

On the other hand, the visitors are lagging behind the table leaders Bayern Munich by a 7-point difference.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

While PDB have lost all hope in the league, they will try to score as much as possible at this stage. Dortmund with 57 points off 28 games will strive hard to dethrone Bayern.

In their last game, Paderborn had scored a goalless draw against Augsburg. Dortmund faced defeat by 0-1 in the German Classico in their last fixture on Tuesday.

PDB vs DOR Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Goalkeeper: Leopold Zinger

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Lukas Piszczek, Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard, Raphael Guerrerio, Dahoud and Sebastian

Bundesliga League 2019-20 PDB vs DOR Dream11 Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Dennis Srbeny

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Paderborn probable line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Zingerle, Jans, Hunemeier, Schonlau, Collins, Antwi-Adjei, Gjasula, Vasiliadis, Holtmann, Mamba, Srbeny.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund probable line-up vs Paderborn: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Hazard, Haaland, Brandt


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading