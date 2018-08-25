English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Palestinian FA Head Banned Over Call to Burn Lionel Messi Shirts
The head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, was banned from all soccer-related activity for a year by FIFA on Friday on charges of inciting hatred and violence before a friendly planned between Israel and Argentina.
Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Al Rajoub speaks during a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman Picture Supplied by Action Images
Loading...
The head of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, was banned from all soccer-related activity for a year by FIFA on Friday on charges of inciting hatred and violence before a friendly planned between Israel and Argentina.
Rajoub protested after Israel switched the venue of the June game from Haifa to Jerusalem. He urged Palestinians to burn shirts bearing the name of Lionel Messi if Argentina's star went ahead and played there.
The change of venue came at a particularly sensitive time, after U.S. President Donald Trump had recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, infuriating Palestinians who want the eastern part of the city as the capital of their own future state.
Global soccer body FIFA said on Friday its disciplinary committee considered that Rajoub's statements "incited hatred and violence". It banned him for 12 months and fined him 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,000).
"The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the President of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), Jibril Rajoub ... following media statements he gave calling on football fans to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi."
Rajoub, it said, was banned from "taking part in any future match or competition taking place during the given period". That included attending matches in any official capacity and participating in media activities at or near stadiums on match days, it added.
The Palestinian FA said in a statement in Arabic that the sanction was excessive: "The decision of the Disciplinary Committee went beyond the alleged offence, it imposed the maximum punishment for an accusation that wasn't proven."
It cast doubt on the validity of the complaint lodged by the Israeli FA which it called a "third party that is in active conflict with the Palestinian FA" and said that neither Messi nor the Argentinian FA had acted on the matter.
It added that it respected the ruling but reserved the right to challenge it "in the relevant legal forums".
Israel's association declined to comment.
Argentina decided to pull out of the friendly, which would have been their last appearance before the World Cup, as political pressure mounted over the game.
Rajoub has long tried to get soccer's world governing body, FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee to impose sanctions against Israel. This is mainly because of the Israeli government's settlements policy in the West Bank and because it has imposed travel restrictions on Palestinian athletes citing security concerns. Those bodies have not heeded his calls.
Also Watch
Rajoub protested after Israel switched the venue of the June game from Haifa to Jerusalem. He urged Palestinians to burn shirts bearing the name of Lionel Messi if Argentina's star went ahead and played there.
The change of venue came at a particularly sensitive time, after U.S. President Donald Trump had recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, infuriating Palestinians who want the eastern part of the city as the capital of their own future state.
Global soccer body FIFA said on Friday its disciplinary committee considered that Rajoub's statements "incited hatred and violence". It banned him for 12 months and fined him 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,000).
"The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the President of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), Jibril Rajoub ... following media statements he gave calling on football fans to target the Argentinian Football Association and burn jerseys and pictures of Lionel Messi."
Rajoub, it said, was banned from "taking part in any future match or competition taking place during the given period". That included attending matches in any official capacity and participating in media activities at or near stadiums on match days, it added.
The Palestinian FA said in a statement in Arabic that the sanction was excessive: "The decision of the Disciplinary Committee went beyond the alleged offence, it imposed the maximum punishment for an accusation that wasn't proven."
It cast doubt on the validity of the complaint lodged by the Israeli FA which it called a "third party that is in active conflict with the Palestinian FA" and said that neither Messi nor the Argentinian FA had acted on the matter.
It added that it respected the ruling but reserved the right to challenge it "in the relevant legal forums".
Israel's association declined to comment.
Argentina decided to pull out of the friendly, which would have been their last appearance before the World Cup, as political pressure mounted over the game.
Rajoub has long tried to get soccer's world governing body, FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee to impose sanctions against Israel. This is mainly because of the Israeli government's settlements policy in the West Bank and because it has imposed travel restrictions on Palestinian athletes citing security concerns. Those bodies have not heeded his calls.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
- Indian Idol: Participant Alleges Humiliation, Physical Abuse; Former Host Also Hits Out at Show
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...