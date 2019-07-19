Take the pledge to vote

Palestinian Football Head Loses Appeal Over Lionel Messi Incitement

Palestinian football head Jibril Rajoub had urged fans to burn Argentina shirts with Lionel Messi's name and pictures of the Barcelona star.

Associated Press

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Palestinian Football Head Loses Appeal Over Lionel Messi Incitement
File photo of Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lausanne: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed an appeal by the head of Palestinian football against his ban by FIFA for "inciting hatred and violence" toward Lionel Messi.

CAS says its judging panel decided that FIFA's sanctions against Palestinian football federation president Jibril Rajoub - a one-year ban from attending games and a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,250) - "were not disproportionate."

Rajoub's ban expires next month, before the national team's first 2022 World Cup qualifying game at home to Uzbekistan on September 5.

Rajoub's comments were made when Argentina was due to play a warm-up game in Israel for the 2018 World Cup.

He urged fans to burn Argentina shirts with Messi's name and pictures of the Barcelona star.

Israel's football federation filed a complaint to FIFA and cancelled the Argentina game.

