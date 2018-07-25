English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Palestinians, UAE Added to Asian Games Soccer Draw
Palestinian and United Arab Emirates teams have been added to an expanded soccer competition at next month's Asian Games after missing out on the original draw.
File image of the UAE Football team
Kuala Lumpur: Palestinian and United Arab Emirates teams have been added to an expanded soccer competition at next month's Asian Games after missing out on the original draw.
The Asian Football Confederation announced the new format Wednesday after dispensing with a re-draw following negotiations with Indonesian organizers of the games. The August 14-September 1
competition will feature 26 teams in two groups of five and four groups of four. The AFC said the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the second round.
The UAE team was added to Group E with defending champion South Korea, which will be led by Son Heung-min, Malaysia, Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan.
The Palestinians were added to Group A along with Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos and Taiwan.
Each country is allowed to add three overage players to its squad of under-23s.
The Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang are co-hosting the games, which feature athletes from 45 countries and regions and officially open August 18.
Draw:
Group A: Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos, Taiwan, Palestine.
Group B: Thailand, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Qatar
Group C: Iraq, China, East Timor, Syria.
Group D: Japan, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal
Group E: South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates
Group F: North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Myanmar.
Also Watch
The Asian Football Confederation announced the new format Wednesday after dispensing with a re-draw following negotiations with Indonesian organizers of the games. The August 14-September 1
competition will feature 26 teams in two groups of five and four groups of four. The AFC said the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the second round.
The UAE team was added to Group E with defending champion South Korea, which will be led by Son Heung-min, Malaysia, Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan.
The Palestinians were added to Group A along with Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos and Taiwan.
Each country is allowed to add three overage players to its squad of under-23s.
The Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang are co-hosting the games, which feature athletes from 45 countries and regions and officially open August 18.
Draw:
Group A: Indonesia, Hong Kong, Laos, Taiwan, Palestine.
Group B: Thailand, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Qatar
Group C: Iraq, China, East Timor, Syria.
Group D: Japan, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal
Group E: South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates
Group F: North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Myanmar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Major Bluetooth Security Flaw Has Been Discovered by Intel And Fixes Are Already Out For Android And iOS
- Bharat: Is That Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister on the Sets of Salman Khan-Starrer? Fans Think So
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...