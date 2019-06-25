Take the pledge to vote

Pamela Anderson Splits Up With World Cup-Winning Defender Adil Rami Accusing Him of Cheating on Her

France's 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson had been dating for two years.

AFP

Updated:June 25, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
Pamela Anderson Splits Up With World Cup-Winning Defender Adil Rami Accusing Him of Cheating on Her
Pamela Anderson called Adil Rami a "monster" for cheating on her. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Pamela Anderson)
Marseille: Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson has revealed she has broken up with France World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami, calling him a "monster" who "scammed" her.

Anderson's two-year romance with the Marseille player 18 years her junior has been closely followed in France, especially when Rami became a cult hero of the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia despite not playing a single minute.

But the couple's romance appears to have ended abruptly, with Anderson accusing Rami of cheating on her.

"The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie," Anderson, 51, said on Instagram. "I was scammed, led to believe... we were in « big love »?"

"I'm devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life."

The actress and model said Rami "used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all... He is the monster."

Rami's representatives did not reply to AFP when asked to respond to Anderson's claims.

Anderson has two sons from a previous relationship with Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee.

