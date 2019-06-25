Pamela Anderson Splits Up With World Cup-Winning Defender Adil Rami Accusing Him of Cheating on Her
France's 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami and Pamela Anderson had been dating for two years.
Pamela Anderson called Adil Rami a "monster" for cheating on her. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Pamela Anderson)
Marseille: Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson has revealed she has broken up with France World Cup-winning defender Adil Rami, calling him a "monster" who "scammed" her.
Anderson's two-year romance with the Marseille player 18 years her junior has been closely followed in France, especially when Rami became a cult hero of the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia despite not playing a single minute.
But the couple's romance appears to have ended abruptly, with Anderson accusing Rami of cheating on her.
"The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie," Anderson, 51, said on Instagram. "I was scammed, led to believe... we were in « big love »?"
"I'm devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life."
View this post on Instagram
It’s hard to accept 💔 The last (more than) 2.years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe ... we were in « big love »?. I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. ? But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this - I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.
The actress and model said Rami "used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all... He is the monster."
Rami's representatives did not reply to AFP when asked to respond to Anderson's claims.
Anderson has two sons from a previous relationship with Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Tablet Explodes and Burns a Hole in Bed, 11-Year-Old Escapes Unhurt
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report
- #WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan 'Lip Syncing' His Mohabbatein Song In Chinese
- All About IAF Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet: India's Hero in Kargil War 20 Years Ago and Now at Balakot
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s