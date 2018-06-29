Panama vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Commentary:

Catch all the live updates from the Group G match between Panama and Tunisia on News18Sports.

90:Luis Tejada earns himself a yellow card after following the ball in and making contact with Aymen Mathlouthi.

90:Panama earn a dangerous freekick near the Tunisian penalty area. Edgar Barcenas takes the kick. His shot is on-target but Aymen Mathlouthi is right there to catch the ball.

90:Ghaylen Chaaleli gets himself a yellow card after a tough foul on Anibal Godoy. It's the third yellow card Tunisia has gotten this match. Panama take the free kick and go on a quick attack. Anibal Godoy has a chance to score but puts his shot wide of the post.

90:At least five more minutes will be played in this match. Tunisia still hold the lead.

90:Luis Tejada (Panama)

90:Ghaylen Chaaleli (Tunisia)

89:Tunisia makes their fina substitution bringing out Wahbi Khazri and replacing him with Bassem Srarfi.

89:Bassem Srarfi (on). Wahbi Khazri (off). (Tunisia)

84:The ball goes out for a throw-in. As Hamdi Naguez sets up to take the throw-in he is wasting time for his team. A Panama assistant coach tries to put the ball in Naguez's chest and the ref comes in to interfere and make sure nothing bad happens.

81:Panama brings in Abdiel Arroyo for Ricardo Avila to help them get a goal that will equalize this match.

81:Abdiel Arroyo (on). Ricardo Avila (off). (Panama)

80:Gabriel Gomez is late with his challenge and stamps hard on the ankle of Ghaylen Chaaleli. Chaaleli goes down in pain.

80:Gabriel Gomez (Panama)

78:Ricardo Avila recklessly goes into a challenge on Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. He gets nowhere near the ball and is shown a yellow card for the tackle.

78:Ricardo Avila (Panama)

77:Ahmed Khalil (on). Naim Sliti (off). (Tunisia)

76:Naim Sliti is subbed off for Ahmed Khalil in Tunisia's second sub of the match.

73:Luis Tejada is called for a foul in the lead-up to an attack. Edgar Barcenas took a shot and scored the goal but the ref called it back for the foul and no goal is given.

71:Substitute Anice Badri earns a yellow card for pulling on Edgar Barcenas. He earns a yellow card for this foul.

71:Jose Rodriguez attempts his luck in the Tunisia penalty box. Tunisia was sloppy in defending inside their box and that allowed Jose Rodriguez to take a shot. His shot was very tame and Aymen Mathlouthi collects easily.

71:Anice Badri (Tunisia)

66:Tunisia have attacked well this match and this time they are rewarded with a goal yet again. Oussama Haddadi plays a back-and-forth with Anice Badri. Haddadi takes the ball close to the byline. He puts in his cross and no Panama player is able to clear the ball. Wahbi Khazri is at the back-post to put the ball in the net.

66:Wahbi Khazri. Assist by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia)

63:Aymen Mathlouthi messes up on a punch from a cross as he runs into Luis Tejada. He tries to recover on the play and makes a save after Edgar Barcenas attempts a volley. The save deflects the ball into the air and eventually Tunisia wins the ball after offside is called on Panama.

58:Since scoring the equalizer, Tunisia have continued to press and threaten another goal. They are controlling the ball in their offensive half. Panama has been up to the task of defending but they may not be able to hold out. Without captain Roman Torres it will be tough in defense without his presence.

56:Roman Torres has to leave the match after an injury sustained in a collision with Wahbi Khazri. Luis Tejada comes on in his place.

56:Luis Tejada (on). Roman Torres (off). (Panama)

53:Wahbi Khazri makes a strong run down the middle of the field. He holds off two defenders and loses the ball. The ball does fall to Fakhreddine Ben Youssef who takes a shot. His shot is saved by Jaime Penedo and deflects over for a goal kick.

51:Another great attacking play is finally rewarded for Tunisia. Naim Sliti controls the ball at the top of the penalty area. He slides the ball to Wahbi Khazri who is on the right side of the box. Khazri calmly slides the ball across the face of goal to Fakhreddine Ben Youssef who slots home his shot and gets a goal.

51:Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. Assist by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia)

48:Hamdi Naguez makes a strong run down the right, showing his strength by holding off Luis Ovalle. He puts in a cross but no Tunisian player is there to meet it. Adolfo Machado flicks the ball away from the danger area.

46:Tunisia gets the half started. They will look to grab a goal and even up this game.

46:Ferjani Sassi is taken off for striker Anice Badri.

46:Anice Badri (on). Ferjani Sassi (off). (Tunisia)

46:Harold Cummings (on). Gabriel Torres (off). (Panama)

45:Panama makes a change at the half. Harold Cummings comes on for Gabriel Torres.

45:Despite looking like the better team for most of the half, Tunisia finds themselves down 0-1 as they head into the locker room. Panama took full advantage of their few attacking opportunities to grab a goal off of a deflection by Yassine Meriah. Tunisia just needs to keep doing what they are doing but find that extra quality to get the ball into the net. Panama will most likely sit back like they have done and look for chances on the counter.

45:An own goal by Tunisia is the only thing separating these two sides at the half.

45:Right as the injury time is announced, Tunisia construct a great attacking play. Wahbi Khazri shot is narrowly blocked by a Panama defender and the ball bounces in the penalty area. Jaime Penedo pushes the ball out of the danger area before a Tunisia player can take advantage of the loose ball.

45:There will be at least two more minutes played in this half.

44:Ferjani Sassi commits a tactical foul on Jose Rodriguez as Panama attempt a counter-attack. The foul takes place near the half-way line.

44:Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia)

41:Once again Tunisia attack with pace and power down the left side. Oussama Haddadi's cross finds it's mark in Wahbi Khazri. Khazri takes his shot on the volley but he smashes it high of the goal.

39:Great passing play in around the Panama penalty area by the Tunisia team. Oussama Haddadi finds himself with the ball and in space on the right side of the penalty area. His cross gets to the head of Fakhreddine Ben Youssef. His header his just wide of the post.

36:FIFA credits the goal, as an Own Goal, to Yassine Meriah. The deflection of of Meriah took the ball the opposite way to catch the keeper going the wrong way.

33:Panama show some good attacking play. They have their first shot on goal but that is saved by Aymen Mathlouthi. They control the rebound and look for their next chance. Jose Rodriguez takes the shot and the ball is deflected by Yassine Meriah. The deflection changes the path of the ball the other way. Aymen Mathlouthi gets caught going the opposite way and the ball hits the back of the net.

33:Yassine Meriah (Panama)

29:Panama's gameplan has been obvious since the start of this game. It is the same one they have had this entire tournament. They sit back deep and look to defend. They will take their chance on the counter-attck. Tunisia is looking to break through that deep defense with long balls over the top from Ferjani Sassi.

24:The game has been incredibly sloppy with both teams playing errant passes and poor touches. There are frequent giveaways where the other team is able to start an attack but they eventually give it away. Tunisia has had the better chances thus far.

19:Wahbi Khazri swings the ball in from the right corner and he finds himself with the ball as it gets headed to him. His second cross is much better and the ball finds its' way to the head of Rami Bedoui. His header is on-target and Jaime Penedo is forced into a sliding save to keep the ball out.

16:An excellent long ball finds its' way to Wahbi Khazri who times his run well to stay onside. The attack breaks down as Fakhreddine Ben Youssef has his shot blocked and the ball goes far from the penalty area.

12:Tunisia has been the better team so far this game. Wahbi Khazri wins a corner for his team. The ball is played out towards midfield and the cross from that area reaches no Tunisia player and gets cleared away.

10:Ferjani Sassi launches a great long ball from his own half to Wahbi Khazri who is in front of the Panama penalty area. Wahbi Khazri's first touch puts the ball to the rushing Naim Sliti. Sliti takes his shot but it goes well over the crossbar and out.

7:Tunisia bring the ball into the penalty area once again. The ball gets deflected up into the air and the ball drifts in the air to Naim Sliti. He attempts an athletic bicycle kick but takes his shot across the face of goal and wide of the post.

6:Naim Sliti works the ball down the left side and cuts the ball to fake out Adolfo Machado. He puts in the cross to Fakhreddine Ben Youssef but his shot is clunky and it bounces off both him and a Panama defender. Jaime Penedo collects the ball in the box.

6:The freekick from Wahbi Khazri goes well over any heads of the Tunisian players and presents no danger to the Panama defense.

5:Wahbi Khazri gets fouled in the Panama half off the right side of the penalty area. He stands over the freekick to take it.

3:Tunisia is the team that's attacking first. They were throwing balls into the box but were unable to get a shot off and test the goalkeeper.

1:Panama get the game started. Both teams are looking for their first points of this tournament in a game which they are already both eliminated from the tournament.

0:Panamaa and Tunisia are on the field. Panama in red jersey's and Tunisia in white.

0:Tunisia and Panama have nothing to play for besides their pride. Both teams are knocked out of the tournament after two losses for each. Panama are competing in their first ever World Cup and fresh off scoring their first World Cup goal, they will be looking for their first points in the World Cup against the African side. Panama have not looked good this tournament but have one final chance to put on a good game for their fans that traveled all the way to Russia. Hernan Gomez has made a formation change along with personnel changes from the team that fell 1-6 to England. Starters Murillo and Cooper are suspended for this game due to consecutive yellow cards and number 10 Diaz will miss the game due to injury. Adolfo Machado, Luis Ovalle, Gabriel Torres, and Ricardo Avilla get the start in a 4-6-1 formation.

Tunisia are in a tight spot since injuries have ravaged the squad and leaves them with only one goalkeeper. Tunisia performed well against England though they struggled against Belgium. The team may struggle against Panama because of all the injuries. Defenders Syam Ben Youssef and Dylan Bronn are out injured and goalkeepers Mouez Hassen and Farouk Ben Mustapha are out. Captain Aymen Mathlouthi is forced into the starting line-up without any game time previously. Naim Sliti, Ghaylen Chaaleli, Rami Bedoui, and Oussama Haddadi come into the squad after not starting last game. The team will line-up in a 4-3-3 formation, same as they did against Belgium. With their backs up against the wall, Tunisia will find it tough to get a result. A tie or win would give Tunisia their first points of the tournament as well.