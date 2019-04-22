English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco Pay Tribute to Notre-Dame With Special Jersey
Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco players wore special jerseys with the image of Notre-Dame cathedral, that was engulfed in fire on April 15.
All PSG players had 'Notre-Dame' print instead of their names at the back of the jersey. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain capped off an emotional week in France with their eighth Ligue 1 title but it was their tribute to Notre-Dame de Paris that caught the eye.
Notre-Dame cathedral was engulfed in a massive fire on April 15 that led to a national heartbreak. It took 400 firefighters to extinguish the blaze that saw the spiral of the monument collapse.
It led to the entire country and people all around the world remember their visits to the beloved monument. In fact, even money was raised for its restoration that saw donations come from all around the world.
On Sunday, as PSG took the pitch against Monaco in a bid to seal the title, they paid an emotional tribute to France’s beloved monument.
All the PSG players wore special jerseys with ‘Notre-Dame’ printed at the back instead of the names of the players.
The front of the jersey also had an image of the cathedral instead of the usual sponsors’ name.
(Photo Credit: Reuters)
PSG later announced that 1,000 special jerseys will be sold for 100 euros to raise funds for Notre-Dame’s restoration.
PSG have pledged to help fundraise the restorations efforts and will also support emergency services.
Ahead of the match, PSG also released a video on social media thanking everyone who was involved in putting out the fire at Notre-Dame.
Even Monaco wore a special jersey for the occasion, where they had a little figure of the cathedral on the front with a lady figure releasing a dove in front as a symbol of peace.
Tribute to Notre-Dame 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O9CaOjcXXV— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 21, 2019
All set at the Parc 👍.#PSGASM pic.twitter.com/7wqnDFy7dP— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) April 21, 2019
