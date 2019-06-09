Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Paris Saint-Germain Expect Neymar to Recover in Four Weeks

Neymar was ruled out of Copa America 2019 after injuring his ankle in Brazil's 2-0 win over Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday.

AFP

Updated:June 9, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain Expect Neymar to Recover in Four Weeks
Neymar is currently facing rape charges in Brazil. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Neymar is expected to be sidelined for four weeks by the ankle injury that has ruled him out of the Copa America with Brazil, his club Paris Saint-Germain said Saturday.

Two club doctors diagnosed his injury as a "sprain of the lateral ligament" in his right ankle, adding he would not require surgery and would instead receive "conservative treatment".

Neymar was ruled out of the Copa America after hurting himself during the 2-0 win over Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday, capping a nightmare year for the world's most expensive player who faces accusations of rape which he strongly denies.

A distraught-looking Neymar covered his face with his hands as he sat on the bench after hobbling from the field in the 20th minute.

His place in the Brazil squad will be taken by Chelsea's Willian.

The four-week timeline for Neymar's recovery would see him return in time for the start of the new French season, which begins over the weekend of August 10-11.

