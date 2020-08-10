Paris Saint-Germain Gets Sponsorship Deal with Chinese Company Hisense

French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Chinese consumer electronics and home appliances company Hisense, the companies said on Monday.

The deal comes as Europe’s top football clubs all look to increase their foothold in the lucrative Chinese market.

“We are proud to be working with such a leading global brand from Asia Pacific. This is a meaningful partnership for the club, demonstrating our growing commitment to the region,” said Sebastien Wasels, Asia Pacific managing director for PSG.

