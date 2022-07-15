Paris Saint-Germain Owners Table Bid for Spanish Football Club Espanyol

Football clubs worldwide are currently busy roping in players in the summer transfer window. Though, the French football club Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) focus appears to be somewhere else. PSG are believed to be interested in buying a La Liga club. Spanish football club Espanyol have now been reportedly put up for sale by their chairman Chen Yansheng.

According to Radio Marca, PSG are one of the two interested candidates to have tabled a takeover bid for Espanyol. Another offer has been tabled by a group from the North American capital.

A tweet posted in Spanish by Radio Marca roughly translates to this, “The idea of the Chinese owner of Espanyol is to sell the club. There are two offers: one from North American capital and another from the Qatari group that manages PSG.”

ALSO READ | Everton Not For Sale, Says Majority Shareholder Farhad Moshiri

Chinese toy manufacturer Rastar Group took over the ownership of Espanyol back in 2016. The change in ownership emerged as a lucrative one after it managed to gain significant interest from China after the signing of 30-year-old player Wu Lei. The Chinese midfielder joined the Catalan club back in January 2019. He played a key role in Espanyol’s highest shirt sales ever.

Lei has so far donned the Espanyol shirt 126 times and netted 16 goals. Though, in the recently concluded La Liga he failed to do anything significant after scoring one goal.

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) bought PSG in 2011. The deal helped the club in growing enormously not only on the pitch but off the field as well. PSG managed to win eight Ligue 1 titles in the 10 ten seasons. A huge inflow of money helped them in becoming one of the wealthiest football clubs in the world.

PSG are now reportedly willing to follow the footsteps of Manchester City owners Abu Dhabi United Group. The Manchester City owners recently acquired the majority stake of the Serie A football club Palermo. The Italian football club became the 10th team to be a part of the City Football Group (CFG).

The remaining members of the conglomerate are- Troyes (France), Girona (Spain), Melbourne City (Australia), Lommel (Belgium), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), New York City (United States), Mumbai City (India), Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan) and Sichuan Jiuniu (China).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.