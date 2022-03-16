Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Offered Neymar to Barcelona and Several Major European Clubs

It has been a turbulent week for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) following their shocking exit in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino‘s wards blew a 2-0 lead as Karim Benzema’s hat-trick in the second half saw the Los Blancos knock the Ligue 1 behemoths out of the European competition.

Following the debacle, there is talk of discord in the French capital, as a number of first-team players were criticised with the club faithful booing star men such as Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Brazilian superstar has been among the most criticised, as he has had an ordinary season so far, scoring just five goals in 20 matches.

The PSG hierarchy are contemplating serious changes following the shock capitulation against Real Madrid and Neymar could become a casualty of the revamp if undertaken. According to a Foot Mercato report, the Paris-based outfit are planning to part ways with the 30-year-old, who is still under contract until 2025.

The publication further claimed that Neymar has been offered to a number of European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window and that includes his former club Barcelona as well. The report also says that the Camp Nou hierarchy look keen to offload the Brazilian international and mentions that PSG would be willing to do a deal and reduce their wage bill to keep Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

The 30-year-old spent four years at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017. He enjoyed great success with the Blaugrana winning several trophies and titles, before he left the Catalans giants to join PSG in a world-record €222 million deal in 2017.

However, the report also adds that Barcelona is unlikely to re-sign their former talisman, given the club’s economical situation and especially his €30 million per year wages.

In the meantime, PSG have no intentions of offloading Neymar, despite interests from several European teams, Le10Sport reported. The Ligue 1 side maintains the 30-year-old forward will stay at the Parc des Princes, according to the report, and the star striker is committed to helping the club to reach new heights while playing alongside Messi.

