Paris Saint-Germain vs AJ Auxerre Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris defeated FC Lorient 2-1 at the Stade du Mustoir last week, but it required a Danilo Pereira goal nine minutes from time to bring them over the line against Les Merlus. Clearly, manager Christophe Galtier wasn’t satisfied with the performance of his players. The PSG boss will want his side to put up a better shift against the AJ Auxerre at home.

Auxerre had a dream run in the end of the previous season making it to the French top flight. The 1996 French champions spent ten seasons in Ligue 2 BKT until returning to the top level last season after winning the playoffs. However, things were too bright for them in the premier division and manager Jean-Marc Furlan was fired last month following an eight-game losing streak in Ligue 1.

Auxerre have gone undefeated since Christophe Pélissier took over, beating AC Ajaccio 1-0 before last Friday’s 1-1 draw at Stade de I’Aube. PSG might look to rest their star players ahead of the World Cup, but they aren’t the best team for Auxerre to try to extend their undefeated run.

Ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on November 13, Sunday.

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on November 13, Sunday.

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

The Ligue 1 match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

AJ Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma (Gk), Ramos, Pereira, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

AJ Auxerre possible starting lineup: Costil (Gk), Jeanvier, Raveloson, Bain, Jubal, Mensah, Toure, Perrin, Sinayoko, Sakhi, Niang

