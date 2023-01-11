Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lens in their last Ligue 1 match. PSG did take the lead in the game after finding the back of the net in the eighth minute but due to a poor defensive show they eventually had to return empty-handed.

The defending Ligue 1 champions will now be aiming to get back on track when they will be in action on Thursday. In their next match, PSG will be up against Angers. The match between PSG and Angers will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

After clinching 44 points from 17 matches, Christophe Galtier’s men currently occupy the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Abdel Bouhazama’s men, on the other hand, had to endure a 1-2 defeat against Lorient in their last Ligue 1 fixture. Angers, with just eight points to their name, are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers will take place on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

At what time will the Ligue 1 match Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Fabian, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Angers Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Bernardoni, Yan Valery, Miha Blazic, Cedric Hountondji, Souleyman Doumbia, Batista Mendy, Nabil Bentaleb, Farid El Melali, Adrien Hunou, Pierrick Capelle, Amine Salama

