Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last Updated: October 16, 2022, 02:00 IST

Paris, France

Defending French league champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming to extend their 10-match unbeaten run as they are set to face third-placed Marseille on Monday. The match between PSG and Marseille will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG, come into the fixture, after playing out a goalless draw against Reims in their last Ligue 1 encounter. With 26 points from 10 matches, Christophe Galtier’s men currently claim the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Marseille, on the other hand, had to suffer a 1-2 home defeat against AC Ajaccio in their last Ligue 1 encounter. Marseille have till now managed to win seven of their 10 Ligue 1 matches.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) will take place on October 7, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (MAR) will begin at 12:15 am ST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Marseille (MAR) Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

first published:October 16, 2022, 02:00 IST
last updated:October 16, 2022, 02:00 IST