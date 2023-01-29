Paris Saint-Germain vs Reims Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Live Football Match Online and on TV

Paris Saint-Germain will host Reims in an intriguing Ligue 1 encounter on January 30. Although PSG will be the favourite to win on Monday, they will be taking on a buoyant Reims. Christophe Galtier’s side are coming into this match after registering a 3-0 win over Les Herbiers at the French Cup last week. The hosts will be looking to put up a good show against the highly-vaunted PSG. The likes of Junya Ito, Arber Zeneli and Alexis Flips will be key to their chances.

Few will bet against PSG on Monday. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar expected to play in this match, PSG boasts of a formidable playing XI. It remains to be seen how Reims will tackle Messi and Mbappe. Both of them appear to be in the form of their lives.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be played on January 30, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will begin at 1:15 am IST on January 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV app.

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz; Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Reims Predicted Starting Line-up: Yehvann Diouf; Thomas Foket, Emmanuel Agbadou, Yunis Abdelhamid, Maxime Busi; Marshall Munetsi, Azor Matusiwa; Junya Ito, Arber Zeneli, Alexis Flips; Folarin Balogun

Read all the Latest Sports News here