Paris Saint Germain vs Toulouse Ligue 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Paris Saint Germain vs Toulouse Live?

Paris Saint-Germain will battle it out against Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, February 4, in Ligue 1. PSG currently top the league table with 51 points from 21 matches played so far. The Paris-based club got back to winning ways in their last encounter against Montpellier, with Lionel Messi, Fabian Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery getting on the scoresheet.

Toulouse are placed in the second half of the table in the 12th position. They have bagged 29 points from 21 league games and seem to have found great momentum off late. They are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, recording a stellar 4-1 victory over Troyes in their last outing.

PSG are filled with World Class stars having only lost twice in France’s top-flight league this season. Toulouse will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat if they are to cause an upset at the Parc des Princes and keep their unbeaten run intact

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse will be played on February 4, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

At what time will the Ligue 1 match Paris Saint Germain vs Toulouse begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Toulouse will be streamed live on Jio Cinema as well as Voot app and website.

Probable Starting XI:

Paris Saint Germain Probable Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Carlos Soler, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Fabian Ruiz

Toulouse Probable Starting XI: Maxime Dupe; Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Diarra; Brecht Dejaegere, Stijn Spierings, Branco van den Boomen; Fares Chaibi, Rafael Ratao, Thijs Dallinga

