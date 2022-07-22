Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pre-season Friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will aim to carry forward their winning run when they face Japanese club Urawa Reds on Saturday. The match between PSG and Urawa Reds will be played at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in Japan.

PSG have so far played two matches in the ongoing pre-season tour, and they managed to win twice. In their first pre-season game, PSG clinched a 2-0 win against French rivals Quevilly-Rouen. In their second pre-season encounter, the Paris-based club claimed a 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale.

Urawa Reds, on the other hand, have not been able to showcase a good performance in the ongoing J. League. With 29 points from 22 matches, the Urawa Reds claim the eighth spot in the points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Reds; here is all you need to know:

What date pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Reds will be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Reds will take place on July 23, Saturday.

Where will the pre-season friendly match Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Reds will be played at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in Japan.

What time will the pre-season friendly match Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Urawa Reds will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds match?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds pre-season friendly match is available to be streamed live on PSG TV Premium.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Urawa Reds Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Vítor Ferreira, Idrissa Gueye, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Urawa Reds Predicted Starting Line-up: Shusaku Nishikawa, Hiroki Sakai, Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Takahiro Akimoto, Atsuki Ito, Ken Iwao, David Moberg Karlsson, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Yusuke Matsuo

