FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paris St Germain Launch Crowdfunding Platform to Fight Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo Credit: @AnderHerrera)

Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo Credit: @AnderHerrera)

PSG have already raised 200,000 euros by selling a 'Tous Unis', which means All United in French, jerseys.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Share this:

Paris: Paris St Germain are launching a crowdfunding platform to help the local hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French champions said on Wednesday.

"By opening a crowdfunding platform... Paris St Germain is keeping the solidarity momentum toward the caregivers of the Paris and Ile de France (region) hospitals, the volunteers and beneficiaries of the Secours Populaire... and Action against Hunger," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

"The club is calling on the whole PSG family to contribute."

PSG, who have already raised 200,000 euros ($217,240) by selling a 'Tous Unis' (All United) jersey, added that they would announce new solidarity measures in the coming days.

On Tuesday, sports daily L'Equipe reported that a French League working group had been discussing wage cuts for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 players but added that no final decision had been made yet.

Over 100,000 have been infected, and more than 10,000 have died from the coronavirus in France, where citizens have been confined at home since March 17.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,061,901

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,455,364

    +24,445

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,818

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,645

    +1,611
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres