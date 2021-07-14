Passionate Argentina Fans Get Jerseys Signed by Lionel Messi Days after Copa America Win

Passionate and dedicated Argentina fans camped outside Lionel Messi’s house in Rosario so that they could meet their idol and get their jerseys signed by the Argentine skipper. Days after Argentina won the 2020 Copa America against Brazil in their backyard, fans in Messi’s hometownset up camp in order to meet their national hero and the 34-year-old granted their wishes by stepping outside and greeting his fans, and signing their jerseys. From FC Barcelonato Argentina jerseys, Messi was ready to sign them all.

Here is the video which was uploaded by a fan outside Messi’s residence, capturing the Copa America winner signing jerseys for his fans.

Messi interacting with the fans that showed up at his house and he's still wearing the team sweat shirt 😍🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/KaO6swrdX7— TM (@TotalLeoMessi) July 12, 2021

Messi was able to finally overcome his finals heartbreak by winning his maiden international trophy with Argentina. The captainhas endured three finals losses – 2014 World Cup final, 2015 Copa America final and 2016 Copa America final, but in his fourth final in Rio de Janeiro, Messi made it count.

Messi has been phenomenal in the 2021Copa America as he was awarded – Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer of the Tournament (5). Other than the main awards, Messi also had the most assists (4) and the most chances created as well. Needless to say, Messi did all he could to ensure that Argentina reached the finals and secure a trophy which he has never won with the national side.

The last time Argentina won an international tournamentwas the Copa America in 1993 and after a gap of 29 years, Messi fulfils the millions of Argentine’s dreams.

The party after winning the Copa America will continue for a while for the Argentina players and fans, however, all focus has now been shifted to Messi’s contractual situation as currently, the 34-year-old is a free agent and without a contract for the first time in his career.

FC Barcelona are currently under immense pressure financially and have not yet cleared up expenses to offer the Argentine a new contract. As known, Messi is one of the highest paid players in the world, let alone in FC Barcelona and La Liga and the new President Joan Laporta has stated that the club is doing all they can to free costs in order to secure Messi’s services for a few more years.

The likes of PSG and Manchester City have been lurking around to sign Messi if the Argentineis unable to sign a contract with the Catalan giants. For now, Messi isn’t expected to return to Camp Nou for the pre-season travel and will likely enjoy his vacation with the family till the season commences.

