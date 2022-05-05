Patrice Evra Takes a Dig at Manchester City's Dramatic UEFA Champions League Exit

Former Manchester United footballer Patrice Evra has made fun of Manchester City after the last season’s finalists were ousted from the Champions League semi-final by Real Madrid. In the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday, Manchester City had to concede a 3-1 defeat (6-5 on aggregate) against the 13-time Champions League winners.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

On Instagram, the former French footballer posted a photoshopped picture of himself along with Sir Bobby Charlton with the European Cup while finding Manchester City’s name on the trophy. In the caption, Evra wrote, “How many years you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra)

It is important to mention that Manchester City have not yet been able to claim a single European title. Pep Guardiola might have done a tremendous job for Manchester City on the domestic circuit but his performance in European competitions still remains to be dull as his wait for his first European title faced a big jolt on Thursday. On the other hand, in terms of personal records, Guardiola’s last European success took place back in 2011.

In the first leg of the semi-final, Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a 4-3 win against Real Madrid. In the second leg, Man City seemed poised enough to qualify for the second consecutive final as they found the back of the net in the 73rd minute. Their Algerian striker Riyad Mahrez scored the much-coveted goal to earn a two-goal cushion (on aggregate) for his side.

But a late drama was still there to be unfolded. Real Madrid’s Brazilian attacker Rodrygo scored two late goals (90th and 91st) to take the match to extra time. Skipper Karim Benzema converted a penalty in the 95th minute of the extra time to ensure victory for Real Madrid (6-5 on aggregate).

In the absence of David Alaba, Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez did a commendable job as a centre-back. On the other hand, lack of finishing turned out to be a major reason behind Man City’s defeat. Despite securing 15 shots in the match, they managed to score just one goal in the game.

With six losses, Guardiola now holds the record for most semi-final exits in the competition for a manager.

After the Champions League exit, the Spaniard will now be hoping to clinch the prestigious English Premier League title. Man City are the current leaders with 83 points from 34 matches.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.